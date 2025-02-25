Major name wants no issues with The Rock heading into WWE Elimination Chamber 2025; explains why

The Rock is set to appear at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025, and things are about to get heated. Meanwhile, Drew McIntyre claims he's got no issues with The Final Boss and explains why he has no issues with his ties to The Bloodline.

It's clear that Drew McIntyre doesn't get along with The Bloodline and wants to eliminate the faction for good in WWE. However, The Rock has ties with the group and proudly represented it while heading into WrestleMania XL in Philadelphia.

During the Elimination Chamber Media Call, Drew McIntyre was asked if he would like to have a veteran as his manager or if he would sell his soul for some added backup. During this, he explained why he wants no issues with The Rock. Moreover, he spoke highly of The Final Boss, as Johnson had been one of his biggest supporters outside the square circle even before McIntyre became the WWE Champion.

"Why would I want to have issues with The Rock? It doesn't mean I'm going to sell my soul or whatever if the offer comes, but he's literally looked out for me in my entire career since I was a kid. He and his former wife used to check in and give me positive feedback as a kid when things weren't going particularly well, they always believed in me... Has he [The Rock] ever wronged me? No. I've had issues with people who've wronged me just because he's part of a family with some really bad eggs. Throughout that, there are no issues there," McIntyre explained. (From 54:12 to 55:12)

Why is The Rock appearing at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025?

Earlier this week, The Rock appeared on Friday Night SmackDown and changed the landscape heading into WrestleMania 41. After removing Cody Rhodes from his six-man tag team match, he asked The American Nightmare to meet him in the ring.

The two met and spoke highly of each other until The Final Boss made a shocking offer. The multi-time World Champion stated he wanted Cody Rhodes' soul and to become his champion heading into WrestleMania 41.

The American Nightmare was shocked and confused, and The Rock asked him to think about it and meet him in Toronto at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025, where he expects an answer from the champion.

