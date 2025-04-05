Major name will surprisingly turn heel, says ex-WWE star, at WrestleMania 41

WWE Superstars are gearing up for WrestleMania 41, and the company still hasn't finalized one match from the red brand. Meanwhile, Matthew Rehwoldt (fka Aiden English) thinks Rhea Ripley will be added to the Women's World Championship match and turn heel at the event.

Last month, the landscape of the women's division changed when Rhea Ripley lost the title to IYO SKY. This created a new scenario as Mami had a rematch clause, while Bianca Belair won the Women's Elimination Chamber match at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025.

However, things have gotten messy among the three stars in the past few weeks. Speaking on the Rebooked Wrestling podcast, Matthew Rehwoldt stated that the Women's World Championship match would be a Triple Threat match and that Mami would turn heel at the event.

"If anything, I see Rhea Ripley big heel turn at WrestleMania 41. It's kind of what my gut says," English said. (From 16:22 to 16:29)

Rhea Ripley got her title match on WWE RAW ahead of WrestleMania 41

Last month, WWE official Adam Pearce was adamant that Rhea Ripley would not be added to the upcoming Women's World Championship match between IYO SKY and Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.

Instead, Pearce granted Mami a rematch for the title on Monday Night RAW. Later on that episode of the red brand, he assigned The EST as a special guest referee to officiate the match between the two heading into WrestleMania 41.

However, it didn't go as planned. During the match, Ripley kicked Belair, and SKY hit a dropkick on the special guest referee. This led to Belair calling off the match and announcing it as a double disqualification.

After the match, another brawl broke out between the three names, and Rhea Ripley stood tall in the end. Mami will likely be added to the upcoming title match at WrestleMania 41.

If you use quotes from the article, please credit the Rebooked Wrestling podcast and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

