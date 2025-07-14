Major names makes main roster debut at WWE Evolution 2025

WWE Evolution 2025 was a night of many main roster debuts, such as that of NXT's Jordynne Grace. However, there was another major, unnoticed name who also made their debut on the main roster.

The NXT Women's Championship match saw two huge stars in Jacy Jayne and Jordynne Grace, with Fatal Influence members as well as Blake Monroe at ringside. One of the other names who made their (main roster) debut was the referee in the match: Victoria D'Errico.

If you've never heard of her, you will now, as D'Errico was signed to WWE last year after a tryout at WrestleMania weekend. She made her main roster debut at WWE Evolution 2025.

It was the first main roster appearance for the women of the match, as they were all from NXT. While Jordynne Grace was a favorite, Blake Monroe's betrayal led to Jacy Jayne retaining the title.

When Jacy Jayne tried cheating prior to the match, the debuting referee had to make her presence known to stamp her authority. Interestingly enough, she was a model before becoming a referee and has a boxing background as well.

She joins the likes of Jessika Carr and Daphanie LaShaunn in the department of female referees in WWE.

