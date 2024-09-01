Major network shares WWE RAW update ahead of move; Kofi Kingston reacts

WWE's flagship TV show has been on the air for over 30 years. RAW will soon make a massive move as part of the new era. Recently, Kofi Kingston reacted to a certain partner touting the impressive lineup.

USA Network has hosted RAW for the majority of its time on-air, but the show will move to Netflix in January 2025, while SmackDown returns to USA Network in twelve days. The cable television channel's official X/Twitter account regularly posts about and replies to, WWE happenings on all three brands. World Wrestling Entertainment's longtime partner shared a graphic of the red brand's roster today, featuring 40 male stars and 21 female stars.

"Re-introducing the @WWE Raw Roster! If you think you've seen everything there is to see from these Superstars, think again! #WWERaw," the USA Network wrote with the graphic below.

The former WWE Champion is featured on the graphic right next to The New Day's recent ally Odyssey Jones, who is next to Xavier Woods. The trio is listed two rows above their current rivals, The Final Testament. Kofi took to X/Twitter to respond to the USA Network.

"Damn, #RAW looking DEEEEEP!" Kofi Kingston wrote.

The Stamford-based company and Netflix announced a 10-year deal worth $500 million per year in January. The streaming giant will be the exclusive home of RAW in the United States, Canada, Latin America, and the UK. The streaming platform will also be the exclusive home of all of the company's content outside of the United States.

Updated lineup for this week's WWE RAW

World Wrestling Entertainment will return to Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado for Monday's Labor Day edition of RAW. This is the same arena hosting tonight's NXT No Mercy Premium Live Event.

RAW will feature Bash in Berlin fallout, plus build to Bad Blood. Below is the updated lineup:

Women's Tag Team Championship celebration for Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair

Kairi Sane and IYO SKY vs. Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn for a future shot at the Women's Tag Team Championship

Alpha Academy's Otis, Akira Tozawa, and Maxxine Dupri vs. American Made's Ivy Nile and The Creed Brothers

Zelina Vega vs. Shayna Baszler

Sheamus vs. Ludwig Kaiser vs. Bronson Reed with the winner advancing to next week's Intercontinental Championship number one contender's Fatal Four Way

Ilja Dragunov vs. Dominik Mysterio vs. Dragon Lee to earn the final spot in next week's Intercontinental Championship number one Contender's Fatal Four Way

Jey Uso and Pete Dunne have already qualified for next Monday's Fatal Four Way. The winner will earn an upcoming match against Bron Breakker for the Intercontinental Championship.

