Karrion Kross and Bronson Reed reportedly seen backstage at WWE SmackDown

NXT Champion Karrion Kross and Scarlet, along with North American Champion Bronson Reed, might be backstage at SmackDown tonight. Both Reed and Kross had incredibly dominant performances recently, and with recent main roster releases, WWE may look to bring them up sooner rather than later.

At TakeOver: In Your House this past weekend, Karrion Kross demolished several of NXT's top stars in a single match, proving that he's one of the most destructive champions the brand has ever seen. With major victories over the best that Tuesday night has to offer, could we be seeing him move to the main roster sooner rather than later? If reports are to be believed, that's a strong possibility.

"Is he dead?"



Good question kid!



Tsunami never fails. https://t.co/blFJflNIzs — Bronson Reed (@bronsonreedwwe) June 14, 2021

Kross wasn't the only champion to run roughshod over the brand, as Bronson Reed laid waist to all of Legado Del Fantasma at the event, with the help of MSK of course.

Could Karrion Kross and Bronson Reed be making the jump to SmackDown?

According to a report from PWInsider, current NXT Champion Karrion Kross, his manager/valet Scarlett, and Bronson Reed have been spotted backstage tonight at the WWE ThunderDome.

According to the site, there had been talk of Kross and Scarlet moving up to the main roster as recently as last week. Karrion Kross's last major appearance was at NXT TakeOver: In Your House, where he successfully defended his title against Adam Cole, Johnny Gargano, Kyle O'Reilly, and Pete Dunne.

Kross and Reed are apparently taking part in dark matches prior to SmackDown tonight. If that's the case, it looks like they could very well be moving up quite soon.

With several holes left on the roster following recent releases, will Kross and Reed be moved to SmackDown within the next few months? Share your thoughts in the comments down below.

To stay updated with the latest news, rumors, and controversies in WWE every day, subscribe to Sportskeeda Wrestling’s YouTube channel.

Head over to SK Wrestling Youtube for exclusive Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre's interviews now.

Edited by Greg Bush