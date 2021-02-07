Major plans for Bianca Belair following Royal Rumble win revealed (Exclusive)

SK Wrestling has learned that following the historic Royal Rumble victory, Bianca Belair is expected to be the Superstar to 'lead WWE into the next decade'. In fact, our sources indicate the following:

Nothing short of a major injury could prevent Bianca from major stardom.

Major plans underway for Royal Rumble winner Bianca Belair, someone who is well-liked backstage

We are told that Bianca Belair is being perceived as the successor to Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks, and Bayley. It is the reason why Belair won the Royal Rumble as the company has major plans for her.

What helps in this regard is that Bianca Belair is well-liked backstage, and Vince McMahon, Stephanie McMahon, and Triple H are all big fans of hers. Strong merchandise sales have also helped in this regard, making her a valuable asset to the company.

At the time of writing this article, Belair has not picked her WrestleMania opponent following her Royal Rumble victory yet.

Do check out SK Wrestling's exclusive Bianca Belair interview by clicking on the link shared below:

Advertisement

Do you think Bianca Belair deserved to win the Royal Rumble? Sound off in the comments below.