Major plans regarding Naomi on WWE SmackDown revealed

Over the last few weeks, fans have taken to social media to let WWE know that they want to see Naomi receive a major push on WWE SmackDown. This came after Naomi lost a match to Lacey Evans leading to a public outcry and the hashtag "NaomiDeservesBetter" trending on Twitter.

Now, according to a report by PW Insider, WWE has some major plans in place for Naomi in the future.

Naomi set for push on WWE SmackDown

According to the report by PW Insider, it appears that WWE has paid heed to the outcry of the fans and plan to push Naomi in a big way in the future. The report stated that although Naomi did not appear on this week's episode of WWE SmackDown, there are now plans in place for Naomi in the coming weeks after Payback. With that being the case, it is very likely that the WWE fans will get to see a lot more of Naomi.

It should be noted that not everyone reacted positively to Naomi's hashtag trending, as Booker T on his Hall of Fame podcast, talked about Naomi and said that fans having a hashtag trending should not be a reason for a WWE Superstar to receive a push.

“I just want to reiterate what I had to say regarding #NaomiDeservesBetter movement. I said to hell with all of these hashtags. That’s what I said. I don’t know, maybe because I am old school and I can’t see myself back in the day and we could have got in the dirt sheets by saying something. I just couldn’t see myself using social media on that platform to try to move up in the business, especially if you’re talented. When you are something special, when you’re different from everybody else, it’s obvious. I said Naomi is probably the most athletic female in the locker room and perhaps anywhere in the locker room as far as the wrestling business goes. But, as far as making it to the next level, there are channels you have to go through. It is a learning curve and an in-depth studying you have to go through to actually get to that point. Trust me, it doesn’t happen by accident just because you go out and do a backflip or a big move. It’s not about the moves guys, it’s really not. I always think about what was told to me by guys like Ricky The Dragon Steamboat and it resonated. If you think right now, anybody out in the world that’s trying to get into this business, if you think somebody like Ricky The Dragon Steamboat can’t help you learn this business, then ok, that is your opinion."