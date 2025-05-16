Major R-Truth announcement made ahead of WWE SmackDown

The WWE Universe is still reeling from the 20th Backlash PLE presented last weekend in Randy Orton's hometown. R-Truth recently returned to the storylines, and now his love for John Cena has him caught up in an unfortunate situation. WWE has revealed a surprising happening with Truth ahead of showtime.

Ad

Ron "The Truth" Killings has been wrestling for almost 30 years. The two-time World Champion's Cenation fandom has been a part of his comedy gimmick for a while, with the 53-year-old Truth declaring the 48-year-old Cena to be his childhood hero. Truth saved the Undisputed Champion from The Viper's Punt Kick at Backlash, allowing the heel to retain. Cena later put Truth through a backstage table with an Attitude Adjustment. The North Carolina native was backstage with a pro-Cena sign last week, and this week he's set for a follow-up in his home State.

Ad

Trending

World Wrestling Entertainment's rapping wrestler will tell his side of the Cena story on tonight's live SmackDown, thanks to Wade Barrett. Officials just announced that Truth will sit down with the fan-favorite commentator for an interview on tonight's episode of the blue brand, indicating that the conversation was taped earlier today.

"What’s up? 😔 After everything that went down with @JohnCena at #WWEBacklash, Wade Barrett will sit-down with R-Truth to discuss it all TONIGHT on #SmackDown... 📺 8ET/7CT on @USANetwork," wrote officials.

Ad

What was Sabu really like? More info HERE.

Expand Tweet

WWE will invade the legendary Greensboro Coliseum in North Carolina for tonight's loaded, live SmackDown episode. The show will be headlined by Nia Jax challenging Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton, and Cena is not advertised. The following is also confirmed: Carmelo Hayes vs. Aleister Black II, Fraxiom vs. DIY, Rey Fenix vs. Solo Sikoa vs. Jimmy Uso in a Money In the Bank qualifier, plus the women's qualifier with Chelsea Green vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Michin.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Marc Middleton Marc Middleton is a writer from North Carolina, USA. He is currently in his first year at Sportskeeda as a contributor to the WWE section.



Marc began roaming the online world of wrestling in 1997, and has worked in the IWC since 1998-1999. He spent most of the past 15 years working for the biggest independently owned sports entertainment websites.



Marc enjoys free timing in his free time. He lives with the most beautiful girl in the world, and they plan to never have kids, but they are blessed enough to have the best dog in the world who just had his 15th birthday. Know More