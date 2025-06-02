Major WWE RAW star announces retirement; says goodbye in emotional message

It has been a tough week for wrestling, with R-Truth and Carlito already announcing that they will be departing WWE when their contracts expire later in the year. It seems that these are not the only stars who are being released by the company, as Valhalla took to Instagram earlier today to not only announce her departure but also to say goodbye to wrestling.
In an emotional message, Valhalla talked about leaving the business in good hands with her husband and, hopefully, her children in the future. She noted that she will leave Valhalla behind and work on being Sarah.
Logan had recently welcomed her second child and was gearing up to make her return when WWE called her to let her know that they were letting her contract expire. It seems that this came at a shocking time for the RAW star, but as she noted, it's time for her to accept and move forward with the cards she has been handed.
Sarah Logan's husband remains part of WWE
Sarah Logan won't be able to cut out WWE altogether since her husband remains part of the company as one-half of The War Raiders, who were repackaged and handed their old names last year.
Erik and Ivar are former Tag Team Champions and are still in the title hunt after losing the gold to The New Day at WrestleMania. Logan was a major part of their Viking Raiders' gimmick, but it would have been interesting to see how she slotted into the company following their recent change.
Before she was aligned with her husband, Logan was a major part of the Women's Division and of The Riott Squad alongside Ruby Riott and Liv Morgan. Riott was released several years ago, while Morgan has become one of the company's biggest stars.