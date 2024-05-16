Major RAW star announces break from WWE

It's a sad reality that no superstar escapes the drawbacks of WWE's grueling schedule. The former Women's Tag Team Champion Asuka has announced she will be taking a break from WWE to heal up a knee injury.

Despite nursing a knee injury for weeks, The Empress of Tomorrow competed at Backlash France in a losing effort to Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill.

In her latest vlog titled "See You Again," Asuka revealed she has taken a break from WWE following Backlash. The former Women's Champion expressed gratitude to partners Kairi Sane and Dakota Kai for helping her through a seemingly painful phase.

Even though Asuka faced troubles in her movement, the 42-year-old superstar wrestled at the most recent PLE and was glad she had the support of her Damage CTRL teammates.

Here's what Asuka put out while confirming she was taking some much-needed time off:

"After the Backlash of my European tour, I had to take a break to treat my knee that I had been hurting for a while. My partners Kairi [Sane] and Dakota [Kai] helped me a lot during this tour as I could not move at my best. I am very grateful to both of them." [H/T: Ringside News]

Check out the video below:

Asuka's injury struggles and its impact on WWE's booking

The former NXT Women's Champion was forced to miss a few live events in March after it was reported Asuka hurt her knee during an episode of SmackDown.

Like several talents, Asuka apparently continued working with the injury and, along with Kairi Sane, defended the Women's Tag Team Championship at Backlash France.

The Kabuki Warriors dropped the titles to Belair and Cargill in France, however, Asuka was later advertised for the Queen of the Ring tournament. Eventually, Dakota Kai was brought in as a replacement for The Empress of Tomorrow, who, as things stand, will be away from TV to recover from a problematic knee injury.

Sportskeeda Wrestling sends its best wishes to Asuka and hopes to see her back at her best in the ring.