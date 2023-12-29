Major RAW star's story has been impacted by CM Punk's return; according to wrestling veteran

Wrestling veteran Konnan recently spoke about how CM Punk's return has impacted Damian Priest.

Damian Priest won the Money in the Bank briefcase earlier this year. Since then, he has been a thorn in Seth Rollins' side, constantly threatening to cash in on the World Heavyweight Champion. The Judgment Day member even met Punk backstage and indirectly suggested that he would not hesitate to cash in on the Best in the World if he somehow won the title in the future.

In a recent clip from Keepin' it 100, Konnan mentioned that WWE shifted focus to the Punk-Rollins angle because that was a major storyline. The wrestling veteran made it clear that the Judgment Day member was definitely a main-event player. He felt that Priest probably just needed to wait till it was his turn to shine.

"The problem is if they were gonna do him and Rollins, Punk showed up which is a more interesting story than Priest and Rollins. And right now they wanna cash in on Punk vs. Rollins. Priest is a main event player. If they keep him busy till it's turn, he could wait." [12:40 - 13:02]

CM Punk defeated Dominik Mysterio at Madison Square Garden

While Damian Priest may have to wait for his turn, another Judgment Day member got a match against CM Punk.

"Dirty" Dom faced the Straightedge Superstar in a singles match at Madison Square Garden. This was Punk's first match for WWE in nearly 10 years. The former WWE Champion put on a stunning show and picked up the win with a GTS despite Rhea Ripley's best efforts to cause a distraction.

CM Punk has already announced himself for the Royal Rumble match, and it will be interesting to see if he can win the whole match.

