Current WWE RAW Superstar 'Michin' Mia Yim has reflected on how she reacted when Triple H called and asked her to return to the company.

Yim was laid off along with her husband, Keith Lee, and other talent in late 2021 due to budget cuts. She made a surprise return in November last year during an episode of RAW where she helped The O.C. fend off The Judgment Day. She's among the list of names brought back under the Triple H regime.

Speaking to MySanAntonio in a recent interview, 'Michin' Mia Yim stated that she never imagined she'd return to WWE. She was flattered and shocked when The Game asked her to come back.

“It was flattering, and it was honestly shocking, because this time a year ago I would have never in a million years thought that I would be back. Triple H has always been super supportive, and he was always this way, even when I was at NXT with him. He always listened, and he took the time out to make sure that we were OK. I’ve always felt comfortable and secure with him," said Yim.

Mia Yim says Keith Lee supported her decision to return to WWE

Michin was a part of RETRIBUTION before she was let go by the company. Her singles run on the main roster was underwhelming, as she only had a handful of matches.

The RAW star shared that when she decided to leave IMPACT Wrestling for WWE, her husband, Keith Lee supported her decision.

"When he came back and was in charge, and he reached out like, ‘What do you think about coming back?’ I was still with Impact at the time, but I was just trying to decide what to do next, because I was on a short-term deal. Hunter, like I'm super comfortable with him, so it was it was an easy decision. And, of course, my husband was super supportive of what I chose,” said Yim.

'Michin' Mia Yim recently competed in the Women's Royal Rumble Match this past Saturday night but didn't win the bout. The winner was Rhea Ripley, who will be going to WrestleMania 39.

