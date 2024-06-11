  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE Raw
  • Major RAW storyline called "lame" by WWE veteran (Exclusive)

Major RAW storyline called "lame" by WWE veteran (Exclusive)

By Rakendu Raghav
Modified Jun 11, 2024 09:18 GMT
The WWE veteran criticized major RAW angle
RAW saw several intriguing angles this week (Images via WWE on YouTube)

WWE RAW this week saw a lot of important action as the company built towards the Clash of the Castle event in Scotland. Fans saw Damian Priest and Drew McIntyre clash verbally once again before their title match in Glasgow. Liv Morgan continued her attempts to woo Dominik Mysterio as she offered Dirty Dom her room key. Despite this being one of the featured RAW storylines, Vince Russo has called the angle "lame."

The WWE Women's World Champion interfered in a match between The Judgment Day and Carlito versus Braun Strowman and LWO. Morgan once again came out to the ring looking for attention from the younger Mysterio. The unfocussed Judgment Day was beaten after Dragon Lee pinned Carlito.

also-read-trending Trending

Reviewing the show on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo was disappointed with the angle. He felt the company should have followed up on the keys to Morgan's room, calling the segment "lame."

"They did nothing with it. I mean, it was.. it was so lame bro." (18:00-18:15)
youtube-cover

The angle does lead fans to wonder what's next for Morgan and Mysterio.

Please give credit to Legion of RAW and add an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use any quotes from the article.

Vince Russo answers who killed WCW HERE

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी