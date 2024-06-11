Major RAW storyline called "lame" by WWE veteran (Exclusive)

WWE RAW this week saw a lot of important action as the company built towards the Clash of the Castle event in Scotland. Fans saw Damian Priest and Drew McIntyre clash verbally once again before their title match in Glasgow. Liv Morgan continued her attempts to woo Dominik Mysterio as she offered Dirty Dom her room key. Despite this being one of the featured RAW storylines, Vince Russo has called the angle "lame."

The WWE Women's World Champion interfered in a match between The Judgment Day and Carlito versus Braun Strowman and LWO. Morgan once again came out to the ring looking for attention from the younger Mysterio. The unfocussed Judgment Day was beaten after Dragon Lee pinned Carlito.

Reviewing the show on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo was disappointed with the angle. He felt the company should have followed up on the keys to Morgan's room, calling the segment "lame."

"They did nothing with it. I mean, it was.. it was so lame bro." (18:00-18:15)

The angle does lead fans to wonder what's next for Morgan and Mysterio.

