Major replacement for title match announced following blockbuster return after 252 days on WWE show

A fellow superstar returned to a WWE show after 252 days to participate in a replacement match.

Grayson Waller used to be one of the consistent performers in NXT for the past few years. His hard work in the ring earned him a spot at the top of the roster earlier this year when he challenged for the NXT Championship a couple of times.

His in-ring skills didn't go unnoticed, as he was called up to the main roster as part of the 2023 WWE Draft. However, he returned to NXT tonight to confront Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams, who were disappointed that Williams' match for the NXT Title was canceled due to Ilja Dragunov's injury.

During the confrontation, Hayes confidently challenged Waller on behalf of Williams and even put Williams' title shot on the line, which Waller accepted without hesitation.

Thus, the main event for tonight's episode of NXT New Year's Evil, which was supposed to be Trick Williams vs. Ilja Dragunov, will now be Williams against Waller.

It remains to be seen if Trick Williams can overcome a tough opponent like Grayson Waller tonight on WWE NXT.

