Major reunion planned for WWE No Mercy

WWE NXT No Mercy is days away, and the superstars from the developmental brand are geared up for the premium live event in Bakersfield. Recently, The Brawling Brutes' Butch announced that he will reunite with his former stablemate at the event.

Last month, Butch returned to the developmental brand to compete in the Global Heritage Invitational. After defeating Charlie Dempsey and Tyler Bate and earning a point due to a draw against Axiom, the former Pete Dunn reached the tournament finals.

On the latest episode of NXT, he defeated Gallus' Joey Coffey and earned the right to face Noam Darr at the premium live event. Today, Butch went on Twitter and revealed that he will have backup against Meta-Four in the form of Tyler Bater.

"I need a second at No Mercy Saturday. @noamdar is gonna have all of meta-four out there so I’ve asked an old mate to watch my back. Someone who knows Noam and Heritage Cup rules pretty well. BSS one night only. Probably," Butch tweeted.

The British Strong Style was once a popular faction not only on NXT UK but around the independent scene. The group also had Trent Seven before he left the company.

More title matches have been announced for WWE NXT No Mercy 2023

Earlier this month, Ilja Dragunov punched his ticket for the event when he defeated Wes Lee in a one-on-one contest to become the new number-one contender for Carmelo Hayes' WWE NXT Championship. This will be their second-ever singles match.

Last night, Trick Williams was added to the upcoming number-one contender's match against Tyler Bate, Axiom, and Dragon Lee. Eventually, Williams won the bout and will face Dominik Mysterio for the NXT North American Title at the event.

Elsewhere, The Family (Tony D'Angelo and Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo) accepted the challenge from The Creed Brother, Los Lotharios, and OTM ((Lucien Price and Bronco Nima) to defend WWE NXT Tag Team Championship at the event.

Moreover, WWE NXT No Mercy will have another massive rematch on the card when Becky Lynch defends the NXT Women's Championship against former Champion Tiffany Stratton in an Extreme Rules match.

