Major Roman Reigns' spoiler ahead of Clash in Paris 

Roman Reigns takes on Bronson Reed at WWE Clash in Paris in just a few hours, with their match expected to kick off the show. Ahead of the match, it seems that, interestingly, it's Bronson Reed who is the favorite to defeat The Tribal Chief in their first one-on-one encounter. Fightful Wrestling @FightfulLINKAccording to @MyBookie, Bronson Reed is the betting underdog to defeat Roman Reigns at WWE Clash in Paris.Many fans believed that this would be the time that Reigns was able to exact some revenge on Reed after being attacked several times and even having his shoes stolen. That doesn't appear to be the case, and it could be down to some interference from The Vision. Seth Rollins will be part of the show as he defends his World Championship in the fatal four-way that's expected to main event the show, whilst Bron Breakker isn't expected to be far behind. Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns have had issues for more than a decadeIt's been more than eleven years since Seth Rollins put a steel chair into the back of Roman Reigns and ended The Shield. The two men haven't been the same since and despite the various Shield reunions over the years, it's clear that it has always been building towards their final battle. Reigns is no longer the Head of the Table, and Seth Rollins is the one who has taken his Wiseman. The Visionary controls WWE RAW, and it seems that he has been able to push The Tribal Chief out of power. Rollins could interfere in the match between Reed and Reigns, but this could only push Reigns to cost him later in the night. It would make sense for Bron Breakker to be part of the encounter, given his issues with Reigns, or even for Paul Heyman to cost his former Tribal Chief and prove that there is no way for them to ever get back together.