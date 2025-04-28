Major Rusev update ahead of tonight's WWE RAW

Rusev shocked the WWE Universe a week ago by making his long-rumored return to the RAW brand. Amid immense chatter about what's next for the three-time United States Champion, World Wrestling Entertainment, and the man himself are fueling speculation. Now there are updates on the heavyweight superstar ahead of tonight's live episode of the red brand.

The Bulgarian Brute has officially returned to World Wrestling Entertainment and is back on the red brand. There has so far been no sign that he will be joined on TV by his wife in the near future, but Lana has signed a Legends contract. Last week's RAW After WrestleMania 41 special saw the former AEW TNT Champion destroy Alpha Academy's Otis and Akira Tozawa, while Maxxine Dupri watched in horror.

Rusev is backstage at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri, and is expected to appear on tonight's RAW for his first WWE match since February 17, 2020. The 39-year-old took to his Instagram story earlier today to share a photo from the locker room.

"#RAW," wrote Rusev in the screenshot below.

Rusev has returned to RAW [Photo Credit: Screenshot of Rusev's Instagram story]

Officials have also fueled the Rusev fan chatter on RAW this evening. Seen below, the company's official Instagram account shared two angles of last week's return, and declared that the former United States Champion hadn't missed a beat.

"Rusev hasn’t missed a beat! 😤," wrote WWE with the video below.

Officials have not confirmed Rusev vs. Otis or Akira Tozawa for tonight's loaded, live RAW episode as of now. The former AEW TNT Champion has never faced either man in single action, and the only bout they all worked together was the 51-Man Battle Royal at Super ShowDown 2019.

