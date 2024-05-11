Major segment between Cody Rhodes and Logan Paul confirmed for WWE SmackDown next week

WWE announced a major segment for next week's episode of SmackDown between Cody Rhodes and Logan Paul. The announcement was made on the latest episode of the blue brand.

Nick Aldis, the General Manager of the show, introduced Cody to the ring and informed the latter that he found his next challenger for the Undisputed WWE Championship. The fans were taken aback when the current United States Champion Logan Paul stepped out. He challenged The American Nightmare to a Champion vs. Champion match at King and Queen of The Ring in Saudi Arabia.

It was announced later on during the show that a contract signing segment would be held on WWE SmackDown next week. This means that Cody Rhodes and Logan Paul will sign on the dotted line to make their match official.

It's still unclear whether both the Undisputed WWE Championship and the United States Championship will be on the line at the event. Cody Rhodes will most likely be defending his title, as that's the whole reason why this match is happening.

During the segment, The American Nightmare said he wants to win the US Title and become a WWE Grand Slam Champion, which makes things more interesting. Fans will have to wait and see what WWE decides to do for this premium live event.

