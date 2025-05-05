Major SmackDown star signs new deal with WWE after recently saying goodbye  - Reports 

It has been an interesting few weeks for WWE following WrestleMania. Fans have witnessed multiple title changes in the last few weeks, and Chelsea Green was one of the champions who lost their gold. Despite sharing an update to say goodbye to the company after losing her Women's United States Championship last month, Green has reportedly signed a new deal.

Ad

Fightful Select recently reported that Green's contract was set to expire at some point in 2025, but she had inked a new multi-year deal. It was noted that the exact length of the new deal was unknown.

Green was the United States Champion for over 130 days and is still part of the title picture after only losing her title to Zelina Vega last month. Following the title loss, the Canadian star shared an update in which she said goodbye to WWE before appearing in mourning clothes on SmackDown last week.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Top WWE star punished? More details HERE

Chelsea Green could challenge for the Women's United States Championship at WWE Backlash

Chelsea Green pushed Piper Niven to take on Zelina Vega last week on SmackDown, but despite her interference, she was unable to pick up the win.

Green is unlikely to stop when it comes to trying to recapture her title and could push for a rematch at Backlash this weekend.

Ad

Ad

While several women on SmackDown are pushing for a shot at the Women's United States Championship, Green has by far become the most entertaining. She has created her own stable with Niven and Albra Fyre after the latter's long-time partner, Isla Dawn, was released from the company earlier this year.

The stable is now known as The Secret Hervice and has been taking over SmackDown in recent weeks. It will be interesting to see if Nick Aldis gives in and allows Green to cash in her rematch clause against Vega this week on SmackDown, to make the match at Backlash official.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Phillipa Mariee Phillipa is a WWE writer for Sportskeeda. She is also a mother, wrestler, dancer, former actress and a Seth Rollins fan. She is a retired wrestler, dancer, and at one-time enjoyed boxing.



Phillipa has tried her hand at all aspects of the wrestling business in the past including booking, promoting, refereeing, commentating, ring announcing and wrestling.



Throughout her time in Sportskeeda she has become known for picking up botches and sharing them.



Phillipa's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins, but will allow her head to be turned by any high-flying superstar.



She also once had a dream that Drake Maverick was her father, this is yet to be confirmed by the man himself. Outside of the world of spandex and screwjobs, Phillipa likes to watch football, supports Stoke City and is a huge fan of Judd Trump.



Feel free to follow her on Twitter @PhillipaMariee Know More