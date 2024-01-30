Major SmackDown Superstar set to be part of tonight's WWE RAW

WWE will present one of the biggest RAW episodes of the year tonight from the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, with fallout from the Royal Rumble.

The Road to WrestleMania 40 will heat up tonight as the post-Rumble edition of RAW airs live on the USA Network. Men's Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes has been confirmed for tonight's show. Now, RAW General Manager Adam Pearce has announced that Women's Royal Rumble winner Bayley making her way over from SmackDown.

Pearce also announced that the first hour of tonight's RAW will air commercial-free on the USA Network.

"WWE Universe, tonight... Monday Night RAW, the RAW after the Royal Rumble, and we have big news. First hour, USA Network, commercial free and both winners of the Royal Rumble. We will have Bayley and Cody Rhodes in the house tonight, that is Monday Night RAW... again, the RAW after the Royal Rumble, live from Tampa, 8/7C, only on USA. And as you know, that is official," he said.

Expand Tweet

WWE has already announced two title matches for tonight's show. DIY will challenge Finn Balor and Damian Priest for the Undisputed Tag Team Championship, while Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER will defend against Kofi Kingston.

What is your bold prediction for tonight's RAW? Who had the better Royal Rumble win - Bayley or Cody Rhodes? Sound off in the comments below!

EC3 has called a former WWE star a LIAR. More details here