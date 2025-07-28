Major spoiler on former WWE Champion's appearance on RAW

  • home icon
By Ishan Dubey
Published Jul 28, 2025 07:52 GMT
WWE Monday Night RAW stage (Images via WWE.com)
WWE RAW is scheduled to take place at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit this week. A former WWE Champion has been advertised to compete in a Mixed Tag team match on the show. The star is none other than the Phenomenal AJ Styles.

Styles is currently involved in a feud with Dominik Mysterio. The two were set to have a match at Night of Champions for the Intercontinental Championship. However, the match got cancelled after Dominik sustained an injury to his ribs. For weeks, Styles had been stalking Mysterio and waiting for him to get cleared.

Last week on RAW, Dominik attacked AJ from behind and claimed that he would see him at SummerSlam. The match was later made official for the Intercontinental Championship. Styles is now finally set to get his long-awaited IC title match against Dom.

Ahead of SummerSlam, AJ is advertised to team up with the Kabuki Warriors and face Dominik along with Raquel and Roxanne on RAW. The match was featured on the show's card as posted on 313presents website. However, match cards are subject to last-minute changes, and this could very well be a dark match after the show.

It'll be interesting to see how this rivalry between AJ Styles and Dominik Mysterio continues on the red brand.

Vince Russo calls AJ Styles' antics on RAW silly

For the past few weeks, AJ Styles has been blessing the fans on the internet with funny segments that have been used as meme templates. Styles had been stalking Dominik while dressing up as a valet and even a janitor for the last few weeks as Dom carried a doctor's note with him.

While speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo talked about this feud between Styles and Dom. He said it was silly for Styles to change into different getups and stalk Dominik.

"The whole last three weeks, four weeks, whatever it is, this was the premise: AJ is keeping an eye on Dom until he gets cleared. That’s nothing. So now, this week, they had him in costume. ‘Oh, I am a valet, oh I am a Janitor, because I’m keeping my eye on you till you get cleared.’ We know eventually that he’s going to get cleared. So what is the point of three weeks of Aj doing this? What is the point of all that silliness?" [41:58 onwards]
Fans are really excited to see this match at SummerSlam. It'll be interesting to see who leaves New Jersey as the Intercontinental Champion.

Edited by Rahul Madurawe
