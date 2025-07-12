Major spoiler on massive title change at WWE Evolution

WWE Evolution takes over Atlanta, Georgia, tomorrow night as the female wrestlers take center stage.

While there has been a lot of talk about how fast the buildup to the show has been, there are still several important matches on the card that will shape the women's division over the next few months.

One of these matches will feature Iyo Sky taking on Rhea Ripley, after the Japanese star chose to face Mami at this year's show. At present, Ripley is the heavy favorite to take the Women's World Championship and end Sky's lengthy reign.

This is the only main roster title that is expected to change hands at Evolution since Becky Lynch, Tiffany Stratton and Raquel Rodriguez, and Roxanne Perez are also favorites to retain.

Jordynne Grace is favored in the NXT Women's Championship match, while interestingly, it is Stephanie Vaquer who is expected to win the Women's Battle Royal and earn a shot at the Women's Championship at Clash in Paris.

Who will the winner of the Evolution Battle Royal face at Clash in Paris?

Clash in Paris takes place on August 30th, and the winner of tomorrow night's Battle Royal will be handed a title shot. The rules are somewhat unclear, since the winners of the King and Queen of the Ring Tournament were forced to challenge for the title on their brand, but Royal Rumble winners have a choice.

This means that if Stephanie Vaquer and Rhea Ripley win, then they could battle at Clash in Paris, but with the WWE Draft being rumored to take place soon and SummerSlam on August 2nd and 3rd, there's a chance that the titles could change hands again.

It is set to be an interesting summer in the world of WWE, and many familiar faces are set to be included in the Battle Royal.

About the author Phillipa Marie Phillipa is a WWE writer for Sportskeeda. She is also a mother, wrestler, dancer, former actress and a Seth Rollins fan. She is a retired wrestler, dancer, and at one-time enjoyed boxing.



Phillipa has tried her hand at all aspects of the wrestling business in the past including booking, promoting, refereeing, commentating, ring announcing and wrestling.



Throughout her time in Sportskeeda she has become known for picking up botches and sharing them.



Phillipa's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins, but will allow her head to be turned by any high-flying superstar.



She also once had a dream that Drake Maverick was her father, this is yet to be confirmed by the man himself. Outside of the world of spandex and screwjobs, Phillipa likes to watch football, supports Stoke City and is a huge fan of Judd Trump.



Feel free to follow her on Twitter @PhillipaMariee Know More

