Major spoiler revealed for the winner of Randy Orton vs Cody Rhodes at WWE Night of Champions

The WWE Universe has been waiting more than a decade for Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton to finally share a ring, and this weekend at Night of Champions, the two men will finally go one-on-one.

Randy Orton has been able to overcome interesting odds, including a brutal match with Sami Zayn, to get into the final of the King of the Ring Tournament this year, while Cody Rhodes defeated his longtime friend Jey Uso.

Uso was the favorite to win the tournament after losing the World Heavyweight Championship to Gunther a few weeks ago, but it seems that Rhodes has now moved into that position.

According to recent favorites, Rhodes is heavily favored to defeat Orton and become King of the Ring.

It seems surprising that Rhodes is favored over Orton, given the experience.

Rhodes is the reigning Crown Jewel Champion, which means he is the holder of the ring. Hopefully, the ring will be on the line at Crown Jewel in October. Meanwhile, if Rhodes is the one to take the win at Night of Champions, then he will hold both the Crown Jewel ring and the KOTR title at the same time, becoming the first star to ever do it.

Will Cody Rhodes find a way past Randy Orton at Night of Champions?

Cody Rhodes is in red-hot form, despite losing his title to John Cena at WrestleMania, he is coming for his rematch at SummerSlam. A win for Rhodes does make sense since Orton came up short to Cena at Backlash a few months ago.

It is worth noting that both times Cena won against Orton and Rhodes, it was because of underhanded tactics, so both men have an argument for a rematch. Meanwhile, the King of the Ring will be handed a title shot at SummerSlam, and the stage already looks set for Cody's rematch.

