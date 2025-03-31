Major stakes championship match announced for next week on WWE RAW

WWE RAW is set to return to the United States next week as the Target Center Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota, will host the upcoming edition of the show. A huge championship match has been announced for next week.

In a backstage interview with Jackie Redmond, WWE Women's Intercontinental Lyra Valkyria thanked Bayley for helping her fend off the Women's Tag Team Champions following her win over Raquel Rodriguez last week.

However, the Irish star also brought up the fact that The Role Model is the only star to have beaten her ever since she became the inaugural Women's Intercontinental Champion. Valkyria noted she needed to prove herself by securing a win over Bayley. Lyra added that she would defend her title against the latter next week on RAW.

Lyra Valkyria lost to Bayley on the February 10 edition of Monday Night RAW in a Women's Elimination Chamber Qualifying match. It was also the 28-year-old's first singles bout after winning the WWE Women's Intercontinental Title.

Earlier this month, Bayley failed to win a shot at the Women's IC Championship as she lost to Raquel Rodriguez in a Number 1 Contenders match. However, The Judgment Day member could not dethrone Lyra Valkyria.

It remains to be seen if Bayley can score the win against Valkyria next week.

