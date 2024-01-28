Major star from another promotion enters the Royal Rumble; immediately reunites with long-term rival in WWE

There was a major surprise entrant in the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match, as current TNA Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace showed up wearing her title on her waist.

She is part of TNA Wrestling, one of the top professional wrestling promotions in the world. However, Grace is not the first star from the promotion to appear in the Rumble. In 2022, WWE veteran Mickie James appeared in the 30-woman match with her title, making history.

Another former TNA Wrestling star appeared in this year's Women's Royal Rumble Match, as Naomi made her return to the Stamford-based company. Jordynne Grace entered in the Rumble at number five while Naomi was revealed as the second entrant.

Grace and Naomi embraced each other in the ring, but they quickly started trading blows. The two stars recently faced each other for the TNA Knockouts World Championship, which was won by Grace. The crowd was aware of their history, as they got a good reaction.

The first entrant in the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match was Natalya, one of the longest-tenured female stars in the Stamford-based company. Last year's Rumble was won by Rhea Ripley. It will be interesting to see who will emerge as the winner this year.

