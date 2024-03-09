Major star appears on SmackDown for the first time; gets immediately humiliated by Randy Orton

A major star made his first appearance on WWE SmackDown tonight, only to get humiliated by Randy Orton.

Much like Logan Paul, KSI is one of the biggest social media personalities, having millions of followers around the world. KSI is also one of the biggest YouTubers in the world whose controversial content has made him a household name.

Although KSI has seemingly had his share of problems with Logan Paul in the past, the two men have come together as partners for the Prime Energy Drink. Tonight on WWE SmackDown, Paul kicked off the show. He got on the mic and immediately praised himself for his achievements.

He also made the bold claim that he has had the best rookie year in the company. He also took credit for WWE's increase in viewership and PLE records. Logan then made a huge announcement when he announced that Prime Energy Drink will be the first-ever center ring sponsor in the company's history.

Logan then called out KSI to come to the ring and take a photo with him. However, Randy Orton's music soon played and he came out from under the ring. Orton tried to hit the RKO on Logan, but he escaped, leaving his business partner in the ring. Orton then hit the RKO on KSI but he didn't stop there.

The Viper drank some of the Prime Energy Drink left in the bottle, proclaimed it was good, and then poured the rest over KSI.

It looks like Randy Orton is not yet done with Logan Paul and will look to get his revenge on the United States Champion for what happened at Elimination Chamber: Perth.

Do you want to see Logan Paul vs. Randy Orton at WrestleMania 40? Sound off.

