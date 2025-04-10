Major star attacked Cody Rhodes after WWE event went off the air on Triple H's direction, he reveals

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes has suffered a couple of betrayals over the past year. Kevin Owens backstabbed his close friend at Bad Blood, where he attacked The American Nightmare after the cameras had stopped rolling. KO recently revealed that the whole angle was Triple H's plan.

Owens had a lengthy feud with Cody Rhodes a few months ago, with the two squaring off on multiple occasions. The Prizefighter was unhappy with Rhodes teaming up with Roman Reigns and attacked him in a parking lot. After Bad Blood went off-air, some fans captured the incident, and the video went viral on social media, marking the start of the feud.

During a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, Kevin Owens revealed that Triple H came up with the idea to do the heel turn off the air and let fan footage make noise.

"It wasn't me. That was Triple H. That was his idea. He felt confident in doing it that way. I was not sure. I'm like I don't know, is there even going to be enough people there? It turns out he was completely right, there was, and yeah, it's just a different way of telling the stories and he's got a different mentality than Vince [McMahon] had. It's really interesting, and people really responded to it."

The former Universal Champion also talked about his attack on Randy Orton and how Triple H booked the angle.

"The same thing with Randy, the way I ended up ultimately turning on Randy it was on TV, but it was done differently. It was something that was released later as well, and you just kind of caught the tail end of it on TV, but then they did the security footage after. He wants to tell stories differently, and he's willing to try stuff out and see what sticks and I think that makes the show way more interesting." [H/T: chrisvanvliet.com]

Cody Rhodes suffered another betrayal at WWE Elimination Chamber

Being the Undisputed WWE Champion, Cody Rhodes is a marked man in the company. After one of his closest friends, Kevin Owens, turned on him, The American Nightmare suffered another betrayal at Elimination Chamber. John Cena brutally attacked him and aligned with The Rock at the premium live event.

Cody Rhodes and John Cena will collide for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41. The duo has come face-to-face on multiple occasions since the heel turn. Last week, The American Nightmare even took out Cena with a Cross Rhodes.

The 16-time World Champion will be present on SmackDown next week, which will be the last show before WrestleMania 41. Fans are expecting Cena and Rhodes to engage in a brawl.

