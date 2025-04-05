Major star coming out of retirement to face Randy Orton at WrestleMania is likely, says WWE veteran (Exclusive)

WWE plans for Randy Orton suffered a major blow on SmackDown as Kevin Owens revealed that he's dealing with a serious neck injury and won't be able to compete. With The Viper's WrestleMania 41 status still up in the air, wrestling veteran Vince Russo believes that Nick Aldis could step up to take on the 14-time World Champion.

Randy Orton was slated to face Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 41. However, The Prizefighter revealed on SmackDown that he's dealing with an injury and would require surgery. Left enraged without a match for The Showcase of Immortals, The Apex Predator took out his frustration on Nick Aldis and delivered an RKO to the SmackDown General Manager.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown, Vince Russo noted that he could see a match between Orton and Aldis at WrestleMania 41:

"Owens can’t compete now, and I thought what they did was a good last-minute fix because I would assume we’re gonna get Nick Aldis and Randy Orton." [From 43:38 to 43:49]

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell also chimed in with his thoughts, stating that he liked the angle:

"Well, they came out of it good. They really did. Because The Viper, he’s not to be trusted anyway and he don’t have an opponent and he’s there and all of a sudden, he just nails Nick Aldis. Nobody expected that and it worked. It’s not earth shattering but nobody expected this. So, maybe he’ll walk around with a neck brace and we’ll see where it goes." [From 43:55 to 44:31]

Check out the video below:

Nick Aldis used to be an active wrestler before joining WWE. However, he has not competed in a match in The Global Wrestling Juggernaut. It'll be interesting to see if The National Treasure will make his WWE in-ring debut against Randy Orton at WrestleMania 41.

