Major star disobeys order from WWE management and attacks AJ Styles on SmackDown after disguising himself

AJ Styles was involved in a brawl with LA Knight on the latest episode of WWE SmackDown even though the latter was asked to say home by Nick Aldis.

Last week on the blue brand, The Megastar assaulted The Phenomenal One in his own home, which led to him getting arrested. However, he was freed a few hours later because the latter refused to press charges. The former WWE Champion then told Nick Aldis to make sure that Knight didn't attend SmackDown this week. During the show, the General Manager stated that he asked LA Knight not to show up. Styles then said he should've told him instead of asking him.

AJ Styles then went to the ring and addressed what happened last week. He blamed the fans for LA Knight invading his home. Styles then said that he should've had him locked up but he has bigger plans for The Megastar at WrestleMania XL.

He then stated that he was 100% sure that LA Knight was in the arena. He tried to check whether one of the cameramen was The Megastar in disguise, but it wasn't. A strange person jumped over the barricade but the security guards dragged him away. One of the guards stayed behind and revealed himself to be LA Knight in disguise.

He attacked AJ Styles and hit him with a series of kicks in the ring. He then grabbed a chair and tried to hit The Phenomenal One with it but the latter escaped through the crowd.

