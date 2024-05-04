Major star misses WWE Backlash; Potential reason revealed

WWE Backlash doesn't have a huge card, but many WWE Superstars made the trip to Lyon, France. However, one major star is missing the show, and there could be a good reason why.

That name is Pat McAfee, one of the voices of RAW. McAfee returned to WWE as a commentator in 2024 after taking a long time away and only making sporadic appearances. After being on SmackDown, he is now on the red brand and has been an integral part of the show alongside Michael Cole, with the duo being considered the best commentary pairing WWE has seen in years.

The French PLE coincided with the first birthday of Pat McAfee's daughter, Mackenzie Lynn McAfee. It could be a possible reason why he is missing Backlash 2024.

It's also possible that he simply isn't needed for the show. The commentary duo in Lyon includes Michael Cole and Corey Graves, giving RAW and SmackDown one representative each.

It's true that most fans prefer the Cole-McAfee combination, but it made sense to give McAfee the day off to be with his family. One thing is for sure, Pat McAfee would have loved the energy in Lyon, with the crowd giving the WWE Superstars a thunderous reception. McAfee will likely be back on WWE RAW this Monday.