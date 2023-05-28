Major star's historic title reign comes to an end at WWE Night of Champions

WWE Night of Champions 2023 in Saudi Arabia was set to be one of the most anticipated Premium Live Events of the calendar year. The significance of the event was underlined by the fact that current RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair dropped her title to Asuka.

Bianca Belair won the title at WrestleMania 38, defeating Becky Lynch in a historic match to capture the title. She defended the title at WrestleMania 39 against Asuka and retained. After beating Iyo Sky at Backlash 2023, she reignited her feud against the Empress of Tomorrow.

The two superstars clashed in a title match at Night of Champions 2023 in Saudi Arabia. It was a hard-fought bout that saw a lot of back-and-forth action. The Japanese star played dirty and sprayed some of her mist onto her fingers. This played a crucial role in her picking up the win. When the EST of WWE picked up her opponent for the KOD, Asuka poked her eyes with her fingers covered in the mist and delivered a series of kicks to pick up the win and capture the RAW Women's Championship.

The victory meant that Asuka is now a three-time RAW Women's Champion. Having won the SmackDown Women's Championship once, she is now a four-time women's champion on the WWE main roster.

Legendary WWE star confesses he did not initially like Dolph Ziggler. More details here.

Poll : 0 votes