Major star says The Judgment Day are "insufferable" after leaving WWE RAW

The Judgment Day has been referred to as "insufferable" by a major name during this week's WWE RAW. The person in question is Pat McAfee, who recently left the red brand, where he served as a commentator.

The villainous group now comprises Finn Balor, Carlito, JD McDonagh, Liv Morgan, and Dominik Mysterio. They turned on Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest at SummerSlam. The two stars are now babyfaces and are part of a team known as Terror Twins. The Judgment Day opened RAW this week and they all cut a promo in the ring.

During the segment, Pat McAfee took to X to post a photo of the group that he captured with his phone at home and wrote that he had no idea The Judgment Day could be more insufferable through the TV.

Trending

"Judgement Day are somehow more insufferable thru the TV… I had no idea that was possible," he wrote.

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

You can check out the tweet below:

Expand Tweet

WWE veteran Michael Cole and Corey Graves were on commentary duty on RAW this week. Pat McAfee will return to the company in January next year, and RAW will be on Netflix by that time. Meanwhile, SmackDown will move to USA Network.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Former WWE Head Writer has an issue with Ricochet in AEW. Catch his rant HERE.