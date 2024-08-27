Major star says The Judgment Day are "insufferable" after leaving WWE RAW

By Israel Lutete
Modified Aug 27, 2024 07:50 GMT
The Judgment Day are a massive heel group (Image via WWE.com)

The Judgment Day has been referred to as "insufferable" by a major name during this week's WWE RAW. The person in question is Pat McAfee, who recently left the red brand, where he served as a commentator.

The villainous group now comprises Finn Balor, Carlito, JD McDonagh, Liv Morgan, and Dominik Mysterio. They turned on Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest at SummerSlam. The two stars are now babyfaces and are part of a team known as Terror Twins. The Judgment Day opened RAW this week and they all cut a promo in the ring.

During the segment, Pat McAfee took to X to post a photo of the group that he captured with his phone at home and wrote that he had no idea The Judgment Day could be more insufferable through the TV.

"Judgement Day are somehow more insufferable thru the TV… I had no idea that was possible," he wrote.

You can check out the tweet below:

WWE veteran Michael Cole and Corey Graves were on commentary duty on RAW this week. Pat McAfee will return to the company in January next year, and RAW will be on Netflix by that time. Meanwhile, SmackDown will move to USA Network.

Edited by Israel Lutete
