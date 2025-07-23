Major star set to make WWE in-ring return after 2,004 days; huge title match announced 

For the first time since 2020, former United States Champion Santino Marella will compete in a WWE ring. He will challenge Ethan Page for the NXT North American Championship.

All Ego unveiled a new version of the title belt on the latest episode of the black and silver brand. The strap was the Canadian flag. Page spoke about how proud he was to be Canadian and compared the country to the United States.

He stated that Canadians had a better civilian life, better food, and hotter and healthier women than the US. Ethan Page was about to sing Canada's national anthem, but he was confronted by Santino Marella, the TNA Director of Authority. Marella said he was from Italy but currently lived in Canada, and that people over there don't think like All Ego.

He told Ethan Page that the NXT North American Championship should be held by someone with dignity, honor, class, and pride, none of which he had. Santino Marella said he possessed those qualities, and told Page he'd see him next week.

The title match was confirmed for the July 29 episode of WWE NXT. This will be Santino Marella's first match in WWE since he competed in the 2020 Women's Royal Rumble match as Santina Marella, which was 2,004 days ago.

