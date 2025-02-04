Major star could be The Wyatt Sicks' 'de facto leader', predicts WWE analyst

The Wyatt Sicks haven't been seen on WWE television for a while, but a popular analyst believes the faction has a bright future. Recently, Sam Roberts said Alexa Bliss could become the group's de facto leader following her return at Royal Rumble 2025.

This past Saturday, Alexa Bliss entered the Women's Royal Rumble, competing in her first match since January 2023. Many fans noticed that she had the phrase 'FrIENDs 4 EVER' on her entrance jacket, which was seemingly a reference to her bond with The Fiend Bray Wyatt. Moreover, she was seen with Lilly Doll before she entered the ring.

On the Notsam Wrestling podcast, WWE analyst Sam Roberts predicted that Alexa Bliss could be the sixth member of The Wyatt Sicks. He felt Little Miss Bliss might be the group's de facto leader due to her storied history with the late Bray Wyatt in the promotion.

"I kind of like the idea of Alexa Bliss being a representative of The Wyatt Sicks who's kind of always there. You know almost like a de facto leader of the group. The idea that Alexa [Bliss] is a show-to-show competitor and we know she's a representative, but you can't push her too far because if you do, The Wyatt Sicks will appear," Roberts said. (From 46:32 to 47:00)

The Wyatt Sicks and Alexa Bliss could end up together on WWE SmackDown

In 2023, Alexa Bliss turned heel and attacked Bianca Belair. The two had a world title match at WWE Royal Rumble, which was Bliss' final appearance for the Stamford-based promotion before she went on maternity leave.

The Wyatt Sicks debuted in the Stamford-based promotion following Bray Wyatt's tragic passing. Amid Bliss' absence from WWE, the faction dominated Monday Night RAW.

Last year, the Wyatts ended up in a feud with The Final Testament and The Miz, which led to their first loss as a group. The Uncle Howdy-led stable has seemingly joined Friday Night SmackDown as part of the Transfer Window.

On the latest episode of RAW, Adam Pearce revealed the Transfer Window had ended, but Alexa Bliss didn't appear on the show. She could now join the Wyatts on SmackDown.

