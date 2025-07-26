  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Logan Paul
  • Major star threatens to ship Logan Paul away in a body bag ahead of WWE SummerSlam

Major star threatens to ship Logan Paul away in a body bag ahead of WWE SummerSlam

By Israel Lutete
Modified Jul 26, 2025 01:23 GMT
Logan Paul is a top WWE star (Image via WWE.com)
Logan Paul is a top WWE star (Image via WWE.com)

Logan Paul was involved in the opening segment of this week's episode of WWE SmackDown. He was interrupted by Jelly Roll, who sent him a big warning.

Ad

The Maverick hosted an in-ring version of his IMPAULSIVE TV. The musician came out and told the former US Champion that even though they were in Cleveland, nobody there liked him. Paul told Jelly Roll to shut his mouth and show him some respect because he brought him out to tell him that he'll be getting in the ring with WWE's finest.

Logan Paul said he had The Scottish Warrior and told Jelly Roll that he had nothing. He also asked the latter who he thought he was. Jelly Roll responded by saying he's the guy who's going to put Logan in a body bag and ship him to Westlake. Jelly brought up Logan Paul being born with a silver spoon in his mouth and said he would be representing all the poor kids who had a dream.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Jelly Roll also said that The Maverick is as soft as Charmin and called him a 'Prime peddling soft a** b*tch.' Drew McIntyre came out and got into the ring. Randy Orton wasn't far away, and a brawl erupted in the ring. The babyfaces stood tall to end the segment.

About the author
Israel Lutete

Israel Lutete

Israel Lutete is an award-winning writer with over 15 years of extensive knowledge about professional wrestling. He has been a featured contributor at Sportskeeda since 2018. He is committed to writing articles that you, the reader, will enjoy and find informative.

Click 'FOLLOW' to get notified when he posts something new!

Know More

A former writer on why John Cena's heel turn has flopped HERE

Quick Links

Edited by Israel Lutete
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications