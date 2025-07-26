Major star threatens to ship Logan Paul away in a body bag ahead of WWE SummerSlam

Logan Paul was involved in the opening segment of this week's episode of WWE SmackDown. He was interrupted by Jelly Roll, who sent him a big warning.The Maverick hosted an in-ring version of his IMPAULSIVE TV. The musician came out and told the former US Champion that even though they were in Cleveland, nobody there liked him. Paul told Jelly Roll to shut his mouth and show him some respect because he brought him out to tell him that he'll be getting in the ring with WWE's finest.Logan Paul said he had The Scottish Warrior and told Jelly Roll that he had nothing. He also asked the latter who he thought he was. Jelly Roll responded by saying he's the guy who's going to put Logan in a body bag and ship him to Westlake. Jelly brought up Logan Paul being born with a silver spoon in his mouth and said he would be representing all the poor kids who had a dream.Jelly Roll also said that The Maverick is as soft as Charmin and called him a 'Prime peddling soft a** b*tch.' Drew McIntyre came out and got into the ring. Randy Orton wasn't far away, and a brawl erupted in the ring. The babyfaces stood tall to end the segment.