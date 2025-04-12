Major star wants WWE personnel member fired heading into WrestleMania 41

WWE is headed to Las Vegas for WrestleMania 41, and the match card for both nights is set. Meanwhile, The New Day's Kofi Kingston wants the company to fire a personnel member.

Ad

The New Day has not been a pancake-loving babyface duo since they turned their backs on the audience and Big E. Lately, the duo has been climbing their way back to the top of the tag team division on Monday Night RAW and challenged the War Raiders to a title match.

The duo got their match, but a personnel member made an error. On WWE's website, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods were mentioned, but the Street Profits' Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford were added instead. A furious Woods shared the mistake on X.

Ad

Trending

Later, Kofi Kingston sent a message on X and demanded that the personnel member be fired from WWE. Moreover, the former World Champion believes it was done on purpose and he has no intention to spare the perpetrator heading into WrestleMania 41.

Sting in WWE once again? More details HERE

"To the person that did this, I know that you did it on purpose. When I find you, I’ll see to it that you are fired on the spot," Kingston tweeted on X.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The New Day will face top WWE team at WrestleMania 41

Upon turning heel for the first time in years, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods were immediately rejected by the audience and some superstars in the back for what they did to Big E. However, The New Day is determined to return to the top of the division on Monday Night RAW.

Ad

After defeating the Latino World Order and New Catch Republic, Kingston and Woods demanded a title shot against the War Raiders. On the latest edition of WWE RAW, the two won a match against their WrestleMania opponents after Ivar hit Xavier Woods with a steel chair in front of the official.

Expand Tweet

The New Day was awarded a DQ win, but the villainous duo wants the World Tag Team Championships. It was later confirmed that the champions would defend their titles again at WrestleMania 41 against Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods. It'll be interesting to see which team leaves with the gold.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aakaansh Sukale Aakaansh is a WWE news writer in Sportskeeda. After getting hooked on professional wrestling in 2008 watching WWE and TNA, he found himself admiring the work ethic and passion of the wrestlers for their craft, the business, and the industry as a whole.



With a post-graduate degree in writing, and currently pursuing a Master's degree in Communication, Aakaansh's knack for writing and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to SK seven years ago before he found a permanent place in the division in 2021, initially writing SEO content and transitioning to news in April 2022.



He is committed to producing detailed, factual, and unbiased reports free of opinion, which will resonate with both long-term and newer fans. When not writing about pro wrestling, Aakaansh is engaged in the dynamic worlds of pop culture, anime, and Fortnite. Know More