Major stipulation could make a return, says ex-WWE star, for rematch between Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan

Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan's WWE storyline started almost two years ago on Monday Night RAW and it seems like another match between the pair is inevitable. Meanwhile, Aiden English, aka Matthew Rehwoldt, believes Shark Cage stipulation could make a return for their next encounter to keep Dominik Mysterio away from the two.

Earlier this year, Rhea Ripley received the shock of a lifetime when Dominik Mysterio turned on her and aligned with Liv Morgan. The new couple has taunted Mami and Damian Priest on several occasions after The Judgment Day booted the two stars out.

Speaking on Rebooked, Aiden English believes a rematch for the Women's World Championship between Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan was inevitable. Moreover, he stated a Shark Cage stipulation would be ideal to keep Dominik Mysterio out of the match.

"I think we're getting Dom [Mysterio] in a shark cage or something to that effect in a rematch between Liv [Morgan] and Rhea [Ripley]," English said. [From 18:32 to 18:40]

A Shark Cage Match hasn't taken place in the Stamford-based promotion in a while and it will be interesting to see the stipulation return for an intense feud if English's predictions come true.

Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest will collide against Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio at WWE Bash in Berlin

The Terror Twins, Damian Priest, and Rhea Ripley hold a special bond as they came up together in WWE at the developmental brand and made the journey to become stars in the main roster.

The two eventually ended up together in a faction when Edge was recruiting WWE Superstars for The Judgment Day. Priest and Ripley have always backed each other and remained a formidable duo for quite some time.

Later, Liv Morgan took advantage of the situation and infiltrated The Judgment Day when Rhea Ripley was on an injury hiatus from WWE. Damian Priest was otherwise occupied as the World Heavyweight Champion at the time.

The Terror Twins were booted out of the faction in Ohio at The Biggest Party of the Summer, on August 2, when Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio cost them their respective world title matches. After the premium live event, Liv Morgan became the latest member of the group after Carlito, who joined a few months ago.

The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan are going to face The Terror Twins in a Mixed Tag Team Match in Germany at WWE Bash in Berlin on August 31 in the German capital.

