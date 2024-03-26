Major SummerSlam match predicted for The Rock after surprise appearance on WWE RAW (Exclusive)

The Rock returned to WWE with plans to face his cousin Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL, but these plans were scuppered after the fans made it clear that they wanted to see Cody finish his story instead. Former RAW head writer Vince Russo feels that this could set up a match between the two later in the year.

The People's champion interrupted Cody Rhodes but instead of replying to The American Nightmare, all the Hollywood star did was whisper something before making his exit. He made another appearance later in the night as he beat Rhodes into a bloody mess.

Reviewing the show on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW podcast, Vince Russo predicted that after their confrontation this week, The Rock would cost the Royal Rumble winner the victory at WrestleMania, which would lead to a match between the two at SummerSlam later in the year. You can read his comments and watch the entire podcast below.

"The Rock's gonnna screw Cody out of the title bro. Do you know how much heat? Do you know how much heat?" [46:13 - 46:20]

When asked by his co-host Dr. Chris about where that would lead, Russo's answer was that it would probably take place at SummerSlam. It will indeed be an incredible match if the two do face off in singles action.

