Major superstar reveals his plan to end Roman Reigns' historic Undisputed WWE Universal Championship reign

LA Knight plans to end Roman Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Championship run on Saturday at Royal Rumble.

The Megastar is set to square off against The Tribal Chief, AJ Styles, and Randy Orton in a Fatal Four-Way match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Royal Rumble. This will be his second shot at Reigns' title after he failed to dethrone The Bloodline leader at Crown Jewel 2023.

Speaking to The West Australian's Craig O'Donoghue, Knight addressed his previous showdown against Reigns at Crown Jewel. Meanwhile, The Megastar revealed he was focused on ending The Tribal Chief's reign:

"Once I've been through the mill with Crown Jewel and having Roman Reigns one-on-one, you kinda learn what it's like to be there. And you're talking about somebody who was right there. As a matter of fact, I had Roman's shoulders pinned to the floor, if you recall, right there, one, two, three. And there's Jimmy Uso just puts his foot up on the rope, saves the day for him. So, for me, 'Is there a lot of nerves?' Yeah, kinda of maybe a little bit," Knight said.

The 41-year-old added:

"I think everybody's gonna have that. But, at the end of the day, the only thing that I'm focused on, the only thing that I'm laser-focused on is walking in and then making sure that I walk out WWE Champion." [0:40 - 1:16]

LA Knight wanted a one-on-one match against Roman Reigns at WWE Royal Rumble

During the same interview, LA Knight claimed he wanted to face Roman Reigns one-on-one instead of having a Fatal Four-Way bout.

Although The Megastar acknowledged that it would be more exciting for fans to watch him, Randy Orton, AJ Styles, and Reigns clash with their different styles, he pointed out that it affected his chances of winning.

"From a fan perspective, yeah it [the Fatal Four-Way] probably does make it a little more entertaining if you're looking at that because you have a bunch of different flavors in there between AJ Styles, myself, Randy Orton, Roman Reigns, and who knows who else. You know, what, you have Paul Heyman on the outside," he said. "Who knows if Jimmy and Solo might show up? So, there's a lot going on. There's a lot of layers to the whole thing. But from my perspective, I prefer to be one-on-one just from perspective now you're talking me going in there and having almost a sure shot of walking out with the thing. But, now you got three other guys to contend with. That does change the game just a bit." [1:37 - 2:10]

LA Knight is one of the fastest-rising stars on the WWE main roster. It will be interesting to see what's in store for him on the Road to WrestleMania 40.

