Major tag team breaks up after WWE RAW 

This week's episode of WWE RAW was a memorable one that featured several must-see segments and matches. One of the highlights of the show was Giulia and Roxanne Perez taking on the duo of Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY in the main event. Following their loss, it looks like Giulia and Perez might have broken up.

The duo began teaming only a couple of weeks back. Though fans were elated to see the two former NXT Women's Champions come together, their association didn't yield many dividends. Giulia and Roxanne Perez first lost on the April 29 episode of NXT, where the team of IYO SKY and Jordynne Grace defeated them.

Now, in the main event of this week's RAW, the duo suffered another setback when Rhea Ripley and SKY defeated them. The match ended with Ripley pinning Giulia. WWE has now uploaded a clip of the two following the match.

Though Perez urged that they needed to refocus and ask for a rematch from Adam Pearce, Giulia simply stated that they were not "we" and walked away.

"We came here to make a statement. We came here to make history, and that's not what we did tonight. We need to refocus, we need to ask for a rematch, we need to talk to talk to Adam Pearce. And then we need to..." Roxanne stated.

Before Perez could finish her sentence, Giulia cut her off and made an interesting comment.

"Hey, hey! There is no 'we'," Giulia said.

Check out the clip below:

Going by how things panned out, it's safe to say the association between Roxanne Perez and Giulia is all but over now.

