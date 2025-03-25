Major team wants to become new champions; made their plea on WWE RAW heading into WrestleMania 41

WWE Superstars are finding ways to immortalize their legacy by appearing and winning their match at WrestleMania. Today, The New Day's Kofi Kingston stated he and Xavier Woods want to become the new World Tag Team Champions.

Last year, The New Day turned heel and became the biggest heel duo on the roster when they turned their backs on Big E. Although they didn't attack the star, their words equally hurt the former WWE Champion. After defeating the Latino World Order, Kingston and Woods have their eyes set on championship gold.

On the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, they made their plea to Adam Pearce as they wanted to go after The Viking Raiders' World Tag Team Championship. Unfortunately, Pearce wasn't in the mood. Later, Kofi Kingston tweeted on X and claimed they'll soon become new champions in the promotion:

"While everyone else will be napping on this flight, we will be studying. This is why @AustinCreedWins and I will be the WWE World Tag Team Champions. Soon," Kingston wrote on X.

The New Day hasn't won a championship in WWE since 2022

The New Day was once the top tag team in the world when Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, and Big E dominated the division in WWE. The streak went on for a while as they were once the longest-reigning tag team champions in the promotion's history and often went to war against The Usos.

However, it slowly began to change when E and Kingston focused on their singles careers. Later, the team split up when Big E was drafted to Friday Night SmackDown without Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods. Things took a turn for the worse when E suffered a career-threatening injury in March 2022.

The New Day was never the same after the incident, but Kingston and Woods eventually bounced back when they won the NXT Tag Team Championship at NXT Deadline 2022 against Pretty Deadly. Unfortunately, they lost the titles to Gallus and haven't won gold in the Stamford-based promotion since NXT Vengeance Day 2023.

After they turned on Big E, the duo has newfound passion and momentum heading into WrestleMania 41. It'll be interesting to see if The New Day can call themselves champions again in the company.

