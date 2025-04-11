Major team will become new champions at WrestleMania 41, says ex-WWE star

WrestleMania 41 will change the trajectory of superstars on WWE's main roster for months to come. Matthew Rehwoldt recently stated that The New Day will become the new World Tag Team Champions at the event in Las Vegas.

Last year, The New Day took a drastic step when they cut ties with Big E and turned heel. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods became the most hated duo in the industry for disrespecting their fellow brethren, who broke his neck in 2022. However, they've been winning matches and have their eyes on the World Tag Team Championship.

Speaking on the Rebooked Wrestling podcast, Matthew Rehwoldt, fka Aiden English, thinks The New Day will win the World Tag Team Championship from the War Raiders at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas. Moreover, he wants the match to occur at the event rather than the go-home episodes of RAW or SmackDown.

"So, they throw it on like a countdown maybe or a kickoff or it could be added to one of the nights you never know. We're in that season. It feels weird to do it next week or the week before," English said. (From 21:25 to 21:39)

English explained that The New Day needs to win the titles as the heel turn was a huge deal, and the duo became stagnant for a while, which will change when they win the titles.

"We do see heel New Day as champions becuase I think that it's needed quite frankly. I think since the heel turn it was a huge deal when they turned, and they've felt kind of stagnant," English said. (From 22:05 to 22:19)

The New Day won on WWE RAW heading into WrestleMania 41

After defeating the New Catch Republic on WWE RAW, The New Day called out The War Raiders and demanded a shot at the World Tag Team Championship. Erik and Ivar came out and confronted their opponents.

Later, the champions agreed, and the two teams had a title bout on the recent edition of WWE RAW. Unfortunately, The New Day won the match via disqualification, and the champions retained.

In the match's final moments, Xavier Woods introduced a steel chair, and Ivar hit the challenger. The official saw what happened and awarded The New Day a DQ win. It'll be interesting to see what's next between the two teams on WWE RAW.

If you use quotes from the article, please credit the Rebooked Wrestling podcast, and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

