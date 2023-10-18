Major tease for dangerous return after 24 years at WWE show

WWE teased a dangerous match type returning after 24 years at a recent show.

The Broiler Room Brawl match type is one of the most brutal in WWE history. As the name suggests, the match takes place inside a broiler room, and anything goes, making this match dangerous. The superstars could use any weapon to their advantage. In fact, there have only been six broiler room matches in WWE history.

The first match took place in 1996 between Mankind and The Undertaker, and the last one took place in 1999 between Mankind and Triple H. Now, after 24 years, it looks like the match might make its return.

Gigi Dolin has been engaged in a heated rivalry with Blair Davenport over the past few weeks. The former decided to spin the wheel and make the deal tonight on NXT to settle their feud.

She spun the wheel, and it landed on Lights Out Match. However, right next to that was the Broiler Room Match. Had the wheel moved a little, then she would be facing Blair in a Broiler Room Match at NXT Halloween Havoc.

Gigi Dolin will face Blair Davenport in a Lights Out Match.

It will be interesting to see if this match returns to television after 24 years.

Do you want to see the return of the Broiler Room Brawl Match? Sound off in the comments section.