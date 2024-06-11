Major tension within top faction on Monday Night RAW despite big win

There is major tension within one of WWE's top factions, and Monday Night RAW was another glaring example. One of the key figures admitted that things need to change despite a big win.

This week on RAW, Damage CTRL was on the winning side of things. IYO SKY faced Lyra Valkyria, the woman who beat her in the Queen of the Ring semi-finals. SKY managed to get revenge this time and is now 1-1 against her. Katana Chance and Kayden Carter stopped the post-match assault on Lyra.

In a frustrated response backstage, IYO SKY told Dakota Kai that Damage CTRL needs to change, teasing major tension within the group.

Damage CTRL has always been a faction with many problems. They lost a lot before eventually coming to their own in 2023, with the summer, in particular, being highly successful for IYO SKY and the first few months of 2024 being successful for Bayley—who left the group in between that run.

However, it seems Lyra Valkyria's story with SKY isn't over just yet, with a trilogy match pending. This time, it looks like she won't be alone.

