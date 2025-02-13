Major third generation star declines WWE offer after talks with multiple companies

WWE's roster features numerous second and third-generational superstars. From The Bloodline, Uncle Howdy, and Natalya, to NXT's Charlie Dempsey, Lexis King, and Arianna Grace, plus fourth-generation talent Ava. Now a highly-touted talent from a legendary family has turned the company down.

El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr. represents the Wagner and Moreno wrestling families. The masked grappler is the son of AAA legends Dr. Wagner Jr. and Rossy Moreno, and grandson of Wagner patriarch Dr. Wagner and Moreno patriarch Alfonso Morales. His family also includes ex-WCW star Silver King, among others.

Wagner Jr. debuted in 2009, then joined Pro Wrestling NOAH in 2019. He finished up in Japan last month to return to Mexico for a one-year AAA contract. Speaking with Más Lucha after AAA's press conference, Wagner confirmed reports of recent talks with World Wrestling Entertainment and others. On choosing AAA, the 33-year-old noted the importance of the lucha mask. Wagner also referenced his 2019 tryout and congratulated fellow luchadores in WWE.

Trending

"There were talks with WWE, Japanese and American companies. I had my first WWE tryout at 19. Later, through NOAH’s WWE partnership, I had the chance to have direct conversations with some of their superstars, and I know how hard it is to make it in that world. I have many friends there. I’m extremely proud of them," Wagner Jr. said. [H/T - Fightful]

El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr. continued:

"Congratulations, my brothers. I know how difficult it is to leave your home and wait for opportunities in a foreign country. For me, I had to make the best decision for my career, for the man behind the mask. My choice was to stay and join AAA. I love this sport, and I want to contribute to it my homeland. Most importantly, I want to continue sleeping with my mask on every night," Wagner Jr. said.

Wagner made history in Pro Wrestling NOAH as the first Mexican to win the GHC Grand Slam. This includes reigns with the GHC Heavyweight Championship, the National Championship, and the Tag Team Championship, which he held twice with René Duprée

Dr. Wagner on WWE negotiations and his mask

El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr. confirmed that he passed up WWE's offer, but was open to future opportunities. Speaking after AAA's recent TripleMania presentation, the luchador was asked how important the mask was in WWE negotiations.

"You know what the politics of American companies are, it's nothing we don't know about. They're looking for a standard of tall wrestlers, with good character, good physique. Masks aren't their thing, they only have three masked wrestlers, Rey Mysterio, Dragon Lee, and now Penta, so it wasn't convenient for me. I have a lot left to do. I'm young, they may have something to say in the future but for now, AAA is home," Wagner Jr. said. [H/T - Fightful]

Wagner Jr. currently holds The Crash Tag Team Championship with his 23-year-old brother, Galeno del Mal. They defeated Los Golpeadores on June 28, 2024.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback