Major title change on WWE RAW; 154-day title reign comes to abrupt end

On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, Chelsea Green and Piper Niven defended their WWE Women's Tag Team Championship against Kayden Carter and Katana Chance.

Green held the title for 154 days, and she initially won it with Sonya Deville on an episode of the red brand in July. After the latter was ruled out with an injury, she was replaced by Niven, who held the gold for 126 days.

Carter and Green started things off in the ring after the bell rang on WWE RAW. The challenger hit the champion with a dropkick, tagged in her partner, and they did a double-team maneuver. After Piper was tagged in, she caught Chance with a shoulder tackle after the latter came off the ropes.

Carter and Chance tried to hit their double-team finishing move but were stopped. Piper Niven rocked them both with a splash off the turnbuckles.

Later on, Chance made the hot tag, and Carter made her comeback. The latter tried to hit Chelsea Green with a superplex, but she ate a leaping leg cutter.

Green hit Carter with the Codebreaker, and Piper performed a senton. She went for the cover, but Chance broke it up. In the end, Kayden Carter and Katana Chance. hit Chelsea Green with The Afterparty to win the match and become the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champion.

