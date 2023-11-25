Major title match ends after Rhea Ripley's interference on WWE SmackDown

The Judgment Day duo of Finn Balor and Damian Priest faced The Street Profits during the latest episode of WWE SmackDown.

Last Friday, Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins defeated the Brawling Brutes and Pretty Deadly in a three-way tag team match to earn an opportunity at the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship. The title bout was later made official for this week's show.

The match began with back-and-forth action from both the teams, but the Profits took control of the bout after Ford dropped Balor and executed the Plancha. At one point, Street Profits hit the Blockbuster from the top rope, but that wasn't enough to put the champions away.

As the match reached its climax, aided by a timely intervention from Rhea Ripley, The Judgment Day managed to retain their titles. Balor sealed the victory by executing the Coup De Grace on Ford.

The Judgment Day alongside Drew McIntyre is set to face the formidable team consisting of Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, and Randy Orton inside the WarGames structure at Survivor Series this week.

