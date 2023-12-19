Major title match sees close call; popular team's WWE RAW streak ended by Judgment Day

The Judgment Day just ended a popular tag team's undefeated streak on WWE RAW.

Ever since the Creed Brothers first showed up in NXT, they have been impressive. Their amateur wrestling background really shines through in matches, and they have proven to be an unstoppable force.

Soon after their NXT debut, they captured the NXT Tag Team Championship. After a successful run in NXT, the Creed Brothers were promoted to RAW earlier this year.

Since their arrival on the red brand, they have continued their dominance. They have defeated some of the best tag teams in the Stamford-based company and became number one contenders for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship against The Judgment Day after running the gauntlet.

Tonight, the Creed Brothers finally got their title shot against The Judgment Day on RAW. Julius and Brutus Creed came pretty close to winning the gold tonight after the latter hit the Brutus Ball on Damian Priest. However, it was Finn Balor who broke up the pinfall with the Coup de Grace. In the end, Priest hit the South of Heaven to help his team retain the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles.

With this riveting performance against The Judgment Day tonight, the Creed Brothers have shown that it is only a matter of time before they become the new Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions.

What did you make of this match? Sound off in the comments section below!