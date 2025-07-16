Major TNA names betray top WWE star

Major TNA names teamed with a top WWE star tonight on NXT. However, a major betrayal took place during the match.

Joe Hendry has been feuding with Trick Williams for the past few weeks. The two men locked horns at Battleground for the TNA World Title, where Williams shocked the world by dethroning Hendry for the gold. Hendry managed to pick himself up after this loss and got back into the title picture. However, he wasn't alone as Mike Santana has also found himself in the title picture.

At NXT Great American Bash 2025, all three men met in the ring to sign a contract for their upcoming title match at TNA Slammiversary. During the segment, Joe Hendry and Mike Santana teamed up on Trick Williams and put him through a table.

Following this, Darkstate showed up and attacked the TNA stars. Hence, tonight on WWE NXT, Trick Williams, Joe Hendry, and Mike Santana teamed up against Darkstate. During the match, the two TNA stars refused to tag Williams.

This resulted in the TNA World Champion arguing with his two challengers in the middle of the ring. Hence, Hendry and Santana silenced the WWE star by knocking him to the mat and then continued with the match.

It will be interesting to see who walks out of TNA Slammiversary as the TNA World Champion.

