Major Triple H decision on RAW lauded by WWE veteran: "That's the most amount of heat"

A WWE veteran praised a decision made by the company on a recent episode of Monday Night RAW. Stevie Richards pointed out how Triple H and his team were able to get the ending of a major title match right.

On RAW's recent episode, Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez teamed up to face Bianca Belair and Naomi for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. While the babyfaces put up a spirited performance, Liv and Raquel were able to cheat their way to victory.

Toward the end of the match, Dominik Mysterio was seen distracting the referee. That's when Naomi tried to hit Morgan with a split-legged moonsault, but her attempt was stopped midway by Rodriguez, who rammed The Glow's head into the post. After this, Morgan crawled towards her opponent and grabbed the cover.

Praising this moment on The Stevie Richards Show, ex-WWE star Stevie Richards said:

"This is the best part of the match because what happens, you have the heel cheat, knocks the babyface out. The babyface got her head rammed into the post."

He further added:

"This is what went right... The heels cheated, the post meant something, the heel crawled over while still selling which took a real face shot. The heel crawls over, covers off the other heel's move, 1,2,3, wins the Tag Titles. That's the most amount of heat although the fans cheered. That's the most amount of heat right there." [From 05:35 to 06:40]

Triple H and WWE will now look forward to the 2025 Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event

After tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown, Triple H and his team will be tasked with delivering a great Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event. The show will take place on March 1 at the Rogers Center in Toronto, Canada. To ensure the event lives up to its hype, The Game has booked a great card.

For starters, former friends turned foes Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn will face each other in an unsanctioned match. Next, Canada's own Trish Stratus will team up with WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton to face Nia Jax and Candice LeRae.

Furthermore, the Women's Elimination Chamber match will witness the likes of Liv Morgan, Naomi, Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, Bayley, and Roxanne Perez. The winner of this match will get an opportunity to face Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship.

The Rock will also be in attendance and have a WrestleMania-altering segment with the current Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes.

Last, but not the least, the Men's Elimination Chamber will also feature massive names like John Cena, CM Punk, Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, Damian Priest, and Logan Paul. The winner of this match earns the right to face Cody for the Undisputed WWE Title at WrestleMania 41.

While using any quotes from this article, please credit The Stevie Richards Show and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

